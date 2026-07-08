WATCH: Gilbert bulk trash crews take extra precautions while working in extreme heat 

GILBERT, AZ — As extreme heat grips the Valley, Gilbert’s bulk trash crews are taking extra precautions while working ten-hour shifts outdoors.

The Town moves crews’ start times earlier during the summer to help them get ahead of the worst heat, while workers rely on hydration, electrolytes, cooling towels, air-conditioned trucks and their partners to stay safe on the job.

Watch in the player above how three longtime workers share what it takes to work through Arizona’s dangerous summer temperatures, why preparation starts the night before and how residents can help make their jobs safer and easier.