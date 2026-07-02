Records: Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead by Arizona doctor 

GILBERT, AZ — An Arizona toddler was found breathing inside a Gilbert hospital morgue after being declared dead hours earlier by an Arizona doctor, according to police records.

A police report and body camera video reviewed by the ABC15 Investigators show that two Gilbert police officers saw signs of life multiple times, but the toddler was still taken to the hospital’s “cold room,” which is also considered to be the morgue.

One officer wrote in the police report that the baby was pronounced dead “in error” by the Mercy Gilbert doctor even after a tense exchange about a pulse possibly being detected.

The 18-month-old was rushed to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center after he was found inside the family’s pool on Super Bowl Sunday in February.

It has taken months for the Gilbert police to release public records related to the near-drowning.

The ABC15 Investigators reviewed a half dozen body camera videos, including videos from the initial drowning scene and videos inside the hospital. Most of the videos are heavily blurred, and most of the audio has been muted, but one critical moment was captured between the doctor and the officer.

According to the police report, the officer wrote that a nurse in another room said: “I have a pulse.”

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The officer wrote that when he tried to alert the doctor who was with the family in another room, the doctor appeared to dismiss the concerns, “[The doctor] arrogantly told me he was the doctor, he has the medical degree, he went to medical school for a reason, and to let him do his thing.”

Records show that shortly after that exchange, the doctor went on to declare the baby dead.

Over the next hour, two Gilbert police officers continued to document signs of life in their police report.

One officer wrote, “The release of air was audible and visible,” later writing, “It also began to sound like [redacted] was gasping for air.”

The report goes on to say that when medical staff went to move the boy’s body to the morgue, the officer wrote that she “observed what appeared to be another audible gasp.”

That was not the last time she heard signs of life, either.

While inside the morgue, the officer said, “I again observed what appeared to be a gasp or air release, which was now almost an hour later.”

A nurse who was there said those sounds could be a response to efforts to save the toddler.

Some of the last audio recordings heard on the body camera videos were of an officer telling the family that they could say goodbye.

The report says, hours later, at 11:52 p.m., the Medical Examiner's transport showed up and found the toddler was breathing inside the hospital morgue. He was then flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital for treatment.

An MRI said that the baby had brain damage, and we are told he will need lifelong care.

An attorney representing the family declined to comment.

Mercy Gilbert said in a statement, “This is a heartbreaking situation. We immediately conducted a thorough review of all aspects of the care provided to learn what happened and to make meaningful changes to strengthen our care. Out of respect for the patient's privacy, we cannot discuss details. We continue to work with the family and their representative. Patient safety and exceptional care is our highest priority.”

HAVE A TIP? Email Investigator Nicole Grigg at nicole.grigg@abc15.com.