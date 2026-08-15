Ex-NFL player faces more charges in $2.7 million wire fraud case

A former professional football player faces additional criminal charges in a $2.7 million federal fraud case.

Cameron Colvin, who spent a brief time in the NFL, was arrested last year in Arizona.

This week, a superseding indictment was filed in federal court, expanding his case to 17 counts of wire fraud and 17 counts of transactional money laundering.

According to the new indictment, Colvin defrauded individuals of nearly $2.7 million. That's up from $1.2 million in his initial indictment.

Prosecutors say Colvin presented himself as a successful business mogul when his company, CamCo, held no legitimate assets.

ABC15 Investigator Nicole Grigg first reported on Colvin in 2023 when former employees and business partners came forward saying he owed them money.

Colvin played football for the University of Oregon and touted how he became an NFL player with the San Francisco 49ers. ABC15 found that he signed as an undrafted free agent but never played during a regular season.

Colvin is scheduled to be arraigned on the additional charges on August 19th. He pleaded not guilty to the counts in the first indictment. His attorney declined to comment on the ongoing case.