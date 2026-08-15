Mesa activists oppose Japanese data center, seek audience with city council

MESA, AZ — Plans for a 173-acre data center operated by Japanese tech firm NTT have sparked fierce opposition from community activists who say Mesa city leaders are not properly addressing their concerns.

NTT spent $300 million on the land in southeast Mesa, on Pecos and Crismon roads, just south of the Arizona Athletic Grounds last March and is now requesting minor modifications to the city's allowances, which a city spokesperson said is why the project continues appearing in meetings.

Meagan O'Connor and Jillian Ryan, who lead East Valley chapters of the political advocacy group Indivisible, are among the vocal opponents of the project.

The activists cite multiple concerns about the NTT plan, including water usage issues, general resistance to artificial intelligence, skepticism about promised job growth, potential harm to wildlife and fears that data centers will decrease property values.

“(Councilmembers) know these data centers aren't popular. They know it's a bipartisan issue. They know residents around the country have been fighting them hardcore," O'Connor said.

Ryan expressed frustration with the city council's response to public input.

"The city council, basically, doesn't listen to its constituents, period. They don't want to listen to us," she said.

The tension reached a boiling point during a late January council meeting that spiraled out of control when one Indivisible member was arrested and removed from the chambers. Ryan said similar incidents have occurred multiple times.

Following these disruptions, council leaders changed meeting rules to ban signs from meetings. Other changes to meeting rules were also made, including the installation of a dress code.

Indivisible leaders claim they are not given equal speaking time compared to council supporters, who they say receive preferential treatment. They also allege the data center project no longer appears on public agendas.

"I'm not going to allow them to silence us," O'Connor said.

A city spokesperson said the rule changes were implemented to keep meetings safe and productive. The spokesperson added that the public is welcome to contact council members via email or phone.

Despite the new restrictions, both O'Connor and Ryan said they have no plans to stop attending public meetings.

"They're trying so many things to get us to stop coming," Ryan said.

Mesa’s city council meets again on August 17 at City Hall.

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