Sean McDowell joined ABC 15 in February 2026, bringing more than 30 years of broadcast experience to the ABC15 news team.

Most recently, Sean spent more than 13 years working in Kansas City, Missouri, where he reported on topics ranging from crime, politics, and community affairs. He contributed to that station’s sports coverage.

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Sean also spent time as sports director at a 24-hour regional cable station in Orlando and Tampa, FL.

His resume includes broadcast storytelling experience in Charleston/Huntington, West Virginia and Lexington, Kentucky.

Sean’s family resides in Scottsdale.

He and his wife are proud of their son, Tommy, who is a varsity golfer at Missouri Western State University.

Sean is a proud native of Ashland, Kentucky.

He holds degrees from the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University.

He also attended graduate school at Marshall University.

Feel free to send him your story ideas at sean.mcdowell@abc15.com.