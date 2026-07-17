WATCH: Valley residents' last-minute preparations before monsoon storms ramp up

PHOENIX — Valley residents have a narrow window to stock up on supplies and take protective steps before monsoon storms hit.

Local hardware stores are stocked with inexpensive supplies that can help protect homes, yards, and vehicles ahead of monsoon season.

From sandbags and weatherproofing materials to batteries, flashlights, tarps, and emergency kits, experts say a little preparation now can prevent costly damage later.

Experts say some purchases are worth the money more than others, and knowing the difference can save homeowners significant expense when storms arrive.

There are also common mistakes homeowners make before and during monsoon storms that can lead to flood or storm damage. Experts say knowing what to avoid is just as important as knowing what to buy.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 talks with professionals about which simple steps can reduce the risk of power outages before the storms ramp up.