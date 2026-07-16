Volunteers help Kyrene de la Mirada Leadership Academy teachers move after campus flooding

CHANDLER, AZ — Kyrene de la Mirada Leadership Academy flooded in June, and now, weeks later, the community is preparing to start the new school year in a brand-new building.

The school is temporarily relocating to the former Kyrene de las Manitas campus, a school within the district that closed at the end of last year.

Despite a last-minute change so close to the start of the school year, the community is coming together to make sure every student, teacher, and staff member has the best possible start.

Volunteers, including students, have been on the campus helping teachers move and set up their classrooms before school starts on July 22.

The relocation is expected to last through Winter Break, according to the district.

Families with questions about the changes and work done at Kyrene de la Mirada Leadership Academy can find the latest information online.

ABC15's Molly Hudson went to the relocated campus to learn about the transition and what it means to see the community show up when it matters most. Watch the full story in the video player above.