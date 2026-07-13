WATCH: How a Chandler athlete reinvented herself to pave the way for others

CHANDLER, AZ — At 17, Chandler native Kaya Orona was a standout athlete with dreams of playing basketball at the next level. Then, almost overnight, she lost the ability to walk.

A diagnosis of Lyme disease forced her to step away from the sport she loved and the scholarships she earned, and spend the next years focused on recovery, facing a future that looked nothing like the one she had planned.

Today, at just 26 years old, Kaya is helping shape Arizona's future differently. As a Preconstruction Manager with The PENTA Building Group, she's helping lead major tribal gaming, healthcare and hospitality projects across the state.

Along the way, she graduated as valedictorian from the University of Arizona's architecture program, created a scholarship in honor of a late classmate, mentors young women pursuing careers in construction, and recently earned her company's Diversity Award for her work supporting Indigenous communities and future industry leaders.

ABC15's Cameron Polom shares her inspiring story about resilience and reinvention in the video player above.