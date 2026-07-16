Chandler parents and police urge everyone to be alert as students return to school

CHANDLER, AZ — School is back in session in Chandler, and police and parents are urging drivers to slow down and pay attention in school zones.

Chandler moms Megan Craghead and Erin Daykin say they have witnessed drivers speeding through school zones, failing to stop for crossing guards, and zooming through crosswalks, putting children at risk.

Chandler Police Officer Eddie Cuthbertson was out as students headed back to class, reminding drivers to stay alert and obey speed limits. He also noted that students and parents using crosswalks need to pay attention, not just drivers.

"As that newness of the school year wears off, that's when people get frustrated because there is heavy traffic, they've got places to be, so they can do their parts by making sure that they stay alert and obey the speed limits," Cuthbertson said.

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Chandler Police will launch a two-week enforcement campaign on July 20 targeting school zones citywide. Cuthbertson said officers will continue responding to complaints throughout the school year even after the enforcement window ends.

Watch the story in the video player above to see what Chandler police are looking out for.

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