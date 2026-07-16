WATCH: Arizona and upper basin states at odds as Colorado River water-sharing negotiations stall

There is still no deal in place for how Arizona and other states should share Colorado River water.

Our state's experts and water leaders have shifted the blame to the upper basin states, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico.

Chief water negotiator for Colorado, Becky Mitchell, said they can only share the water with Arizona, California, and Nevada that Mother Nature provides in winter snowpacks.

Watch in the player above as Mitchell speaks with ABC15 about her position on how the river's water should be divided.