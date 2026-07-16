Sand available in Phoenix for sandbags ahead of forecasted rain

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is providing free sand to residents ahead of forecasted rain over the next several days.

Take action now to prepare for possible storms, especially on Thursday evening. If you are in a flood-prone area or located near/downstream of a wildfire burn scar, have sandbags in place.

Storm chances will continue through the weekend, but the biggest impact looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Office of Emergency Management has enacted the city's Sand Deployment Plan. The city will deploy sand bins at nine locations across Phoenix.

Residents who wish to pick up sand must bring their own bags to fill and shovels or other tools to scoop the sand.

The sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

LOCATIONS:

District 1 – Paseo Highlands Park – 3435 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd.

District 2 – Paradise Valley Park – 17642 N. 40th St.

District 3 – Moon Valley Park – 502 W. Coral Gables Dr.

District 4 – Encanto Park Sports Complex – 2121 N. 15th Ave.

District 5 – El Oso Park – 3451 N. 75th Ave.

District 6 – Pecos Park – 17010 S. 48th St.

District 7 - Santa Maria Park - 3425 S 71st Ave

District 8 – The park at 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd. – 7858 S. 35th Ave.

District 8 – Esteban Park – 3345 E. Roeser Rd.