MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Flood Watches issued as storm chances ramp up

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for northern, central, and southern Arizona on Thursday as storms have the potential to drop 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour! The Flood Watch will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Friday.

With that potential for heavy rain and flooding, today will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Take action now to prepare for possible storms here in the Valley, especially on Thursday evening. If you are in a flood-prone area or located near/downstream of a wildfire burn scar, have sandbags in place.

Storm chances will continue through the weekend, but right now the biggest impact looks to be Thursday night into Friday morning.

Cooler weather is coming our way too. Temperatures are dropping each day, expect highs in the low triple digits today, moving into the mid 90s by Friday.

Air quality is also an issue. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in place for Maricopa County today as air quality will be unhealthy.

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2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

