WATCH: Take a tour of Lake Mead’s decline

ABC15's Adam Klepp takes viewers on a drought tour of Lake Mead, showing just how dramatically the nation's largest reservoir has changed over the last two decades.

From the towering white "bathtub ring" left behind by falling water levels to abandoned boat ramps, seashells now sitting high above the shoreline and a long-submerged boat revealed by the receding lake, the tour puts the Colorado River drought into perspective.

Lake Mead is now about 28% full, and water levels have dropped more than 170 feet since 2002. The reservoir supplies water to millions of people across the Southwest, including Arizona, through the Central Arizona Project, making its future central to ongoing negotiations over the Colorado River.