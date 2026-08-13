WATCH: Mesa 9-year-old gets surprise after encountering bank robber

MESA, AZ — A 9-year-old Mesa boy went to a Bank of America with his grandmother to open his first checking account — but ended up hiding under a desk when a knife-wielding bank robber entered the branch, according to police.

Hunter had nearly $200 saved from working with his grandparents and planned to use his savings to eventually buy a laptop.

He returned the next day to open his account, and his story caught the attention of Bank of America after he joked that he would tell the suspect to “get a job.”

The bank rewarded Hunter for his calmness during the frightening encounter by giving him the laptop he had been saving for.

Watch the video in the player above to find out what the brave boy is going to do with that new laptop.