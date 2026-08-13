WATCH: Former Salad and Go employees turn final days into acts of kindness

PHOENIX — Even after learning they would soon be out of work, a group of former Salad and Go employees at the 19th and Northern avenues decided to look out for one another and their community.

The team pooled tip money to help a coworker and mother of eight who was worried about paying for her children’s school supplies.

After the store closed, employees were asked to throw away leftover food but instead packed up the salads and handed them out to people experiencing homelessness nearby.

Salad and Go may be closed, but their kindness was ripe amid the loss of their jobs.

Watch the heartwarming story in the video player above.