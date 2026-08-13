WATCH: Arizona workers rally for heat protection rules at State Capitol

PHOENIX — Arizona workers demonstrated the dangers of extreme heat Wednesday, pushing for new rules to protect people who work outdoors.

The event, called "Walk an Hour in a Worker's Shoes," let people experience the harsh conditions Arizona workers face every day — from construction to landscaping.

One simulation recreated a hot airport cargo bin. Another put people in a full-body pesticide suit — the kind worn while harvesting crops in the sun.

Right now, Arizona only has heat-safety guidelines for workplaces — not requirements. Advocates say that's not enough.

They're pushing state leaders for an enforceable heat standard before next summer.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.