Glendale officers involved in shooting with barricaded suspect near 75th and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting near 75th and Glendale avenues after a man fired at officers Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, officials say they were in the "area working a possible barricaded subject on an order of protection violation."

Police say the man remains barricaded inside a home after discharging his weapon at officers.

According to police, officers' vehicles were struck by projectiles.

SWAT has also responded to the area.

Residents in the area of 75th Avenue and Orangewood are asked to shelter in place.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more information.