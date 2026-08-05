State Farm Stadium in Glendale to host Mexico vs. U.S. soccer match this October

GLENDALE, AZ — The US Men's National Team (USMNT) announced on August 4 that they will return to the field for “four international matches to kick off the new cycle.” Among the matches is the classic USA vs. Mexico rivalry game coming to the Valley on October 3!

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the presale at State Farm Stadium here.

According to the USMNT’s website, tickets for their matches will be available to the general public beginning Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m. local venue time. The presale will start earlier, on August 5 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

This is the first appearance of Mexico’s squad in Arizona under the leadership of Rafa Márquez, former legendary player for the country and for FC Barcelona. He was appointed head coach after Javier Aguirre’s tenure concluded following Mexico’s round of 16 defeat to England in the 2026 FIFA Word Cup.

Meanwhile, the United States national team was eliminated from the World Cup, losing 4-1 to Belgium in the round of 16.

KEEP THIS IN MIND

Already thinking of an outfit? The West Valley stadium enforces the Clear Bag Policy and strongly recommends fans to not bring any bags; however, the following will be permitted: One clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a standard one (1) gallon freezer bag. Click here for more information.

