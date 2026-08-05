WWE’s Royal Rumble comes to Arizona as part of multi-event deal

GLENDALE, AZ — WWE’s 2027 Royal Rumble will be held in February 2027 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which is shaping up to be one of the busiest months ever for major sports events in the region.

The professional wrestling organization’s parent company – TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO) – made the announcement Aug. 4 at a press conference held at the stadium hosted by the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance.

The Royal Rumble, one of WWE’s largest annual matches, is coming to the Valley as part of a three-year deal between TKO and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance that will bring seven TKO events to the Phoenix area.

"It's very much like when you attend a Super Bowl, and you're seeing all the athletes everywhere, and you get to do all the fun activations," Nikki Bella, a WWE Hall of Famer, said about Royal Rumble events. "We also throw parties too."

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