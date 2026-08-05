Mayo Clinic in Phoenix tops Arizona hospitals for 14th straight year

PHOENIX — Mayo Clinic in Phoenix has made it 14 straight years as the top hospital in Arizona, according to the annual ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition, Mayo Clinic in Arizona made it for the 10th straight year onto the 20-hospital unranked honor roll in the 2026-2027 Best Hospitals rankings released Tuesday. The honor roll includes those demonstrating exceptional breadth and depth of clinical excellence, U.S. News said.

While Mayo Clinic was the only hospital in the Grand Canyon State to make the honor roll, it was one of six in Arizona included among the magazine’s best regional hospitals.

The U.S. News rankings come on the heels of another recent study that found Arizona has built the third-most new hospitals in the nation since 2001, with an addition of 12 facilities.

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