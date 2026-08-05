Goodyear teacher arrested on child sexual abuse material charges after online tip

GOODYEAR, AZ — A Goodyear teacher is facing three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say an investigation traced child sexual abuse material uploaded online back to him.

The Goodyear Police Department says they arrested Samuel Cooper, 39, on August 4, 2026, following an investigation that began when the department was assigned a CyberTip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The tip was originally submitted to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by an online platform.

Investigators confirmed Cooper is employed as a teacher at a charter school in Goodyear. Detectives are coordinating with appropriate school officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

The report indicated a user had uploaded and shared a file suspected to contain child sexual abuse material. Goodyear detectives reviewed the evidence and determined the file depicted the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Through search warrants and investigative techniques, detectives identified the account subscriber as Cooper, who lived in Goodyear.

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Investigators say they served a search warrant in Goodyear on Tuesday. Detectives there seized multiple electronic devices for forensic examination during the search, according to police.

Cooper was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office custody and is currently housed in the Lower Buckeye Jail on a $200k bond, according to MCSO. During a post-Miranda interview, Goodyear Police say Cooper admitted to seeking out and posting child sexual abuse and exploitation material online.

Digital forensic examinations of the seized devices remain ongoing, and additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Goodyear Police Department at 623-932-1220. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

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