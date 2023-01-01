Ford Hatchett

Ford Hatchett joined the ABC15 team as a multimedia journalist in January of 2023.

Ford made the cross-country drive from his home state of North Carolina to move to Phoenix. Prior to joining ABC15, Ford worked at WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Ford grew up in Raleigh, NC playing ice hockey before moving on to play for a prep school in northern Massachusetts. Ford then went on to attend Syracuse University where he graduated with degrees in Broadcast & Digital Journalism, Political Science, and a minor in Finance.

An avid sports fan, Ford cheers on his hometown Carolina Hurricanes and the Carolina Panthers along with the Syracuse Orange and NC State Wolfpack. He is quickly learning to adopt the Coyotes, Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Suns, and Mercury.

When he’s not at work you can likely find Ford playing hockey, at a concert, or at home playing Mario Kart. He’s always looking for new books and music, so send recommendations or story tips his way at Ford.Hatchett@ABC15.com