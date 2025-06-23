VIDEO: Man shoots at Uber driver outside Scheel's in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — ABC15 first broke the story of a shooting in the Scheel’s parking lot at Chandler Fashion Center in March.

Security footage shows the passenger firing at the driver after exiting the vehicle. Police later confirmed two shots were fired, striking the Uber and another car in the parking lot.

"That's two rounds. I don't know if he hit anyone else," the driver told responding officers.

Chandler police say they used surveillance video to track the suspect through the parking lot, locating him a few blocks away. Officers deployed a taser to subdue and arrest the 28-year-old man.

During the arrest, police discovered the suspect was carrying two firearms.

Now through a public records request ABC15 has obtained video of the shooting for which a 28-year-old man has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

