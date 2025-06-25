Officials investigating death of inmate at ASPC-Lewis

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at ASPC-Lewis, marking yet another in-prison death in the state of Arizona.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officials say Indalecio Garcia, 31, died Monday at a West Valley hospital.

Garcia was admitted into custody in 2022 after being sentenced for aggravated assault and child molestation in Pinal County. He served a previous sentence for other crimes, according to prison records.

The cause of Garcia’s death is under investigation.

ABC15 has been investigating incidents of violence in Arizona prisons.

Three inmates were killed during an "altercation" in April at the Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson.

Multiple other in-prison deaths have occurred this year, leading to the closure of Arizona prisons to visitors.

ABC15 has also obtained videos, also recorded and posted by inmates, showing additional assaults, and even TikTok-style videos.