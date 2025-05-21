ADCRR responds to inmates recording videos of assaults

TUCSON, AZ — New videos provided by inmate advocate Donna Hamm and posted publicly by an inmate on Facebook show two inmates beating another with a padlock in the Tucson complex, with no prison staff in sight for minutes.

“This is what we're seeing and this is a tiny, tiny sliver of what goes on 24/7,” said Donna Hamm of Middle Ground Prison Reform. “The Department of Corrections is in crisis mode. And they are not hiding it very well.”

In response to the reporting, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) called the video an isolated incident.

But ABC15 has obtained videos, also recorded and posted by inmates, showing additional assaults and even TikTok-style videos.

The executive director of the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association, Carlos Garcia, told ABC15 that staffing shortages are fueling the problem.

“If you have one officer in 3 buildings, no officer is going to respond to an inmate assault on the yard because there is nobody on the yard,” Garcia said. “So they're running, trying to keep up with this workload, not checking cells, not patting them down.”

On Tuesday, ADCRR confirmed an incident involving three inmates. They told ABC15 that two inmates suffered minor injuries after a stabbing was reported.

A spokesperson added that an investigation is underway. There is no ongoing threat to staff or inmates.

Just last month, ABC15 reported on multiple murders inside Arizona prisons over just two weeks in 2025.

The full ADCRR response can be found below:

“The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) today responds to a video circulating on social media depicting violence between inmates at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Tucson.

The ADCRR is currently investigating this isolated incident, which took place on May 14, 2025, and depicts two inmates in a targeted attack on another inmate, however, the video does not show staff response. The following day, May 15th, ADCRR became aware of the video's online posting. All individuals associated with the brutal acts, including those who illegally had access to a cellphone, are being investigated and will be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of Department policy and state law. The Department reiterates that violence in any form within Arizona’s prisons is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

While this specific incident remains under investigation, per Department Order 706 - Incident Command System, when prison officers or staff become aware of an incident, such as what happened on May 14th, the Department’s Incident Command System (ICS) protocols are activated. ICS protocols include stabilizing, isolating, and containing the incident and preserving life, property, and order, as they did in response to this incident. ICS also ensures that any endangered persons are removed from the situation and that treatment is provided for anyone injured. Per Department Order 608 - Criminal Investigations, the ADCRR’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) is also notified and conducts a criminal investigation as appropriate for a given incident, and also refers criminal cases for prosecutorial review.

It’s important to note that when third-party person(s) claiming to be an authoritative source(s) on Arizona prisons publicly speculate about a specific incident, its causes, and/or its implications, they create intentional obstructions to the safety and security of staff and inmates. Such unfounded claims, speculations, and rumors divert the Department's attention and finite resources away from its primary mission of public safety, as the Department must spend time dispelling false narratives, careful not to divulge information that may jeopardize any ongoing investigations.

The Department is continuing its efforts to curtail the recent spike in violence among the inmate population, working daily to ensure safety, security, and effective operations to keep inmates, staff, and visitors safe. As ADCRR continues the challenging work of corrections statewide, we are increasing our calls for better support for our staff, including funding for higher pay and better retention, recognizing the critical public safety and high-risk work officers manage each day.

ADCRR assures inmate families and friends that the incident in this video was isolated and there is no ongoing threat. The inmates involved in the incident were moved to higher custody housing on the day of the incident, and no inmates received serious injuries as a result of the incident. The inmate who was attacked in this incident was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries and returned to the Prison Complex that same day.

The Department will remain as transparent as allowable by law regarding any incident of violence as the investigations continue, and will provide updates as they become available.”