College students get creative to cut costs on back-to-school expenses 

PHOENIX — As college students head back to campus, the cost of settling in is putting extra pressure on budgets. Beyond tuition, room and board, and books, students can face up to $1,800 to $2,400 in expenses for personal items like dorm room essentials, toiletries, and laundry supplies, according to data from Western & Southern Financial Group.

That’s why students and parents are looking for creative ways to stretch every dollar.

At Arizona State University, freshman Trent Ashdown thought he was ready for move-in day.

“I had a whole list,” Ashdown said.

Then on move-in-day at the downtown Phoenix campus, reality hit.

“You think, ‘Oh, I’ll be fine. It’s just going to be a desk, a table and like a bed, and that’ll be it.’ But there’s a lot of extra factors you don’t consider,” he said.

For returning students, like Nasir Glover, a junior at ASU in Tempe, the financial burden doesn’t get lighter.

“You’re always going need a good laptop, that’s for sure,” Glover said. “All those expenses do catch up. It’s pretty crazy.”

To help ease the financial load, major retailers are offering a range of back-to-school savings.

At a Walmart in Phoenix, store lead Lisa Crush says there are deals to be found throughout the store.

“This is ideal for a little bit more closet space,” she said, pointing to storage solutions.

Crush highlighted popular dorm cooking appliances like electric burners, often seen on social media, and low-cost furniture.

“For $25.94 you can have a plastic drawer that’s very easy to move around,” she said. “I definitely think $100 or less would get you everything that you need.”

Walmart also offers a 50 percent student discount on its Walmart+ membership, bringing the cost down to just $6.47 per month with free delivery — even to campus. For a one-stop shop, the company’s dorm bundle includes 44 items such as bedding, towels, organizers, and toiletries for $258. There is even a one-click dorm food basket with goodies for $50.

Savvy shoppers can find budget-friendly options at all kinds of retailers.

Kristin McGrath, an editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, says Target offers 20 percent off dorm essentials when students verify their status in the app. Her advice: Make a complete list and take full advantage of that one-time discount.

For school supplies, McGrath recommends thinking beyond the big-box stores.

“Don’t sleep on Staples and Office Depot,” she said. “In some cases, we’re spotting things under 50 cents each.”

Smaller items like toothpaste, shampoo, and deodorant can be found for under $1, or even free, at dollar stores and drugstores when digital coupons are stacked. And for students looking for affordable tech, both Amazon and Best Buy offer refurbished electronics programs that can significantly cut costs.

Back in Phoenix, Ashdown and Glover are already putting their own savings strategies to work.

“Check if they have student discounts,” Ashdown advised. “You would be shocked how many places give crazy deals just based on proof of being a student.”

Glover agrees: “Always looking at price tags, always looking at deals, downloading coupons, especially in the first couple of days of school.”

Whether furnishing a dorm room or an off-campus apartment, the key is to plan ahead, stack discounts, and shop around.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.