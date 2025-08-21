Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Canyon University prevails as FTC drops long-standing complaint

PHOENIX — The Federal Trade Commission has voted to dismiss a long-standing complaint against Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University over allegations that the school misled students about the costs and requirements of its doctoral program.

The FTC voted Aug. 15 to dismiss its complaint filed in late 2023 against Grand Canyon Education Inc. (Nasdaq: LOPE), the school's former parent company before it reverted to nonprofit status in 2018. Also named in the complaint were GCU and its president, Brian Mueller.

The lawsuit against GCU, which the U.S. District Court of Arizona had previously dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, was dropped after a unanimous 3-0 vote by the FTC.

