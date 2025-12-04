Older adults return to work as affordability crisis deepens

As the country faces an affordability crisis, a startling trend is emerging: more older adults are going back to work.

Sixty-five-year-old Dianne Edwards is one of them. Edwards says she receives social security, but it’s barely enough to make ends meet, which is why she started looking for a part-time job.

“I never ever thought I'd be looking for a job. I thought I'd be retiring," she said.

Edwards said her life recently took an unexpected turn after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

"Maxillary Sinus. It can spread up to my brain," she said. Edwards said she wants to be an advocate and raise awareness about the disease that forced her to stop working and put her into debt.

That is part of the reason why she wants to return to work. But along with the mask she wears because of the cancer, she says she believes her age is preventing her from getting hired.

"I did ask somebody, 'Why do you think they don't hire seniors?'” Edwards said. “You guys are going to be shocked. (The answer was), ‘Because you guys move too slow.' I told the young lady, 'let's go out and walk. Let's run. I’m sure I can beat you,'" she said.

Edwards’ story isn’t unique.

State Director of AARP Dana Kennedy said the organization continues to fight against age discrimination in the workplace.

"They usually won't just come out and say they aren't getting the job because of how old they are, but that's often the case," she said.

AARP data shows that two-thirds of workers 50 and older have experienced discrimination. The rates are even higher for Black workers and women over 50. The data comes as more older adults are searching for jobs right now than ever before.

In an effort to help, ABC15 connected Edwards with “Arizona at Work," a free program through Maricopa County. It connects county residents with a career advisor who can help them apply for jobs, update their resume, prepare for interviews, and connect them with other career growth opportunities.

"We have seen an uptick in the number of seniors that have reached out to us, which is kind of to be expected with the cost of living and things like that. For a lot of seniors, the money they're getting from their retirement or social security is not quite enough to make ends meet," said Jared Beard, Assistant Director of Maricopa County’s Workforce Development Division.

Shortly after, Edwards began working with a career advisor, and she notified ABC15 that she had great news to share.

"I got a job. So anyone out there that says it's not possible, it is possible because I am a senior citizen and I'm glad to say it,” she said.

Edwards started her job at an assisted living home a few weeks ago. She will continue checking in with her career advisor throughout the course of the year, who can help her with any additional career needs she may have.

For more information about the free career program with Maricopa County, click here.