A first look inside the 67th Annual Christmas Idea House in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Every year in December, one Arizona family does something extraordinary: they pack up their belongings, move out of their home for about a week, and hand their keys to a group of women who transform the entire space into a holiday dreamland.

That’s the magic behind the Christmas Idea House.

KNXV

Hosted by the Desert Club of Mesa, the Christmas Idea House is one of the state’s longest-running holiday traditions.

Now in its 67th year, this event is a holiday decor-lover’s dream, and all of it is featured inside a stunning Queen Creek home in the Pegasus Airpark neighborhood.

Each year, the club selects a new home somewhere in the Valley. The family moves out, volunteers move in, and the transformation begins. Every wreath, every tablescape, and every shimmering Christmas tree is handcrafted by the women of the club, who spend months preparing for this one week.

KNXV

“We pour a year of work into a few incredible days,” said Christine Bishop, President of the Desert Club of Mesa, as she showed ABC15’s Kaley O’Kelley around the kitchen filled with sparkling garland and handmade holiday goodies.

The event isn’t just about décor. It’s also about opportunity.

“For 67 years, this fundraiser has helped Arizona students go to college,” Bishop explained. “We’ve awarded more than $3 million in scholarships. When people walk through this home, they’re doing more than getting holiday inspiration—they’re changing someone’s future.”

Inside this year’s Queen Creek home, every room has its own story.

KNXV

A few favorites from this year's preview:

• A playful Grinch-inspired corner that brings color and humor to the season.

• A breathtaking dining room setup complete with layered greenery and handcrafted holiday centerpieces.

• A desert-modern living room blending Queen Creek’s natural beauty with elegant holiday touches.

Nearly all of the seasonal décor is for sale, and visitors will enjoy knowing the money goes directly toward scholarships for Arizona high school students entering college.

“Our community comes back year after year because this is tradition,” Bishop said. “The home is different every time, the themes are different every time, and the scholarship needs grow every time. People feel connected to that.”

KNXV

Desert Club, founded in 1946, is a non-profit women’s service organization providing post-secondary scholarships to students living in the East Valley and community grants to non-profit organizations serving women, children, and the elderly.

The Christmas Idea House opens this weekend, starting with a gala on Thursday, December 4, including the option to shop first and then dine.

Friday’s Yuletide Brunch offers two seatings at 9 a.m. and 10:30 am.

Public tours of The Christmas Idea House officially start Friday, December 5, from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday’s public tour is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.