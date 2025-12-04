Supporters rally to demand medical release of ICE-detained woman with leukemia 

More than nine months into her detention in the ICE detention center in Eloy, supporters of Arbella Rodriguez Marquez are keeping up the fight for her release.

They say her leukemia diagnosis makes her too frail for confinement, and they are alleging that she is not being properly cared for.

“I’m not sure what it’ll take, but what I do know is that we’re not going to give up,” said Sonic Flores, who is part of Trans Queer Pueblo.

ICE detained Marquez, who also goes by Yari, earlier this year as she was crossing the border through Nogales with her partner, Sonia Almaraz, as they were coming back from a trip to Mexico.

Almaraz says she herself is a U.S. citizen, while Yari is a permanent resident. She does not know why they were detained.

“I’m scared. I don’t want her to be the next person to die in Eloy Detention Center," said Almaraz.

The case could not be more urgent, as Almaraz says Yari suffers from leukemia and has already lost over 70 pounds.

Almaraz also claims Yari is not receiving proper medical care, the correct medications and is rapidly deteriorating, she read from a letter Yari wrote to her supporters outside the Phoenix ICE field office.

“It is the most intense, exhausting and desperate battle I’ve had in years. It is hell on earth as I see it," said Almaraz, reading from that letter.

ABC15 reached out to ICE's media contact but did not get a reply on Wednesday.

Arizona leaders like Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari are already demanding accountability. And Phoenix's Councilwoman Anna Hernandez also sent her support.

“Public pressure is the key... to put public pressure on this campaign,” said Dr. Miriam Araya, the policy and budget analyst for Councilwoman Hernandez.

“I really hope. I really, really hope. I have my hopes up that something is going to happen to be able to help Yari,” said Almaraz.