Two people injured in late-night shooting near Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting late Friday night in downtown Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near 5th Street and Roosevelt Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a teenage boy who had both been shot.

The Phoenix Fire Department took both victims to the hospital. Officials say their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect had already left the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or reach out anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

The investigation remains ongoing.