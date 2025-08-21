Witnesses describe moments before deadly Maryvale High School classroom stabbing

MARYVALE, AZ — Court documents are shedding more light on what led to a deadly stabbing at a Phoenix-area school earlier this week.

According to court documents, police were called to Maryvale High School just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile, later identified as 16-year-old Michael Montoya II, with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died about an hour later.

According to witness statements, the victim was believed to have robbed the suspect, Chris Aguilar, 16, of a firearm the day before. A witness said the suspect and his twin brother said they would “murder the victim after the robbery.”

MCSO

Teachers and students witnessed the attack, which occurred in a classroom and was captured on video, according to police.

One student said Aguilar typically sat behind her in class, but moved seats to sit next to the victim that day.

Aguilar reportedly punched the victim multiple times while he was sitting at a table before taking a pocketknife from his pants and using it to stab the victim three times.

“The victim attempted to run away but fell to the ground” during the attack. Witnesses say the victim was not able to defend himself.

One of the witnesses used the victim’s cell phone to call 911 after the attack, documents say.

Aguilar was reportedly seen leaving the classroom and dropping the knife outside.

Deadly stabbing rocks Maryvale High School

Police recovered a four-inch folding knife, believed to be the weapon in the attack. The knife had Aguilar’s name etched in the handle, documents show.

Officials say Aguilar was detained by school security officers and Phoenix police before being taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut to his hand.

After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Maricopa County juvenile corrections center on a second-degree murder charge.

Police, political officials held a press conference Tuesday to share their sentiments following the deadly stabbing. Hear from them in the player below: