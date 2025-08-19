Two students hospitalized after fight inside Maryvale High School classroom

PHOENIX — Two students were taken to a hospital after an incident at a Phoenix high school late Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police were called to Maryvale High School, near 59th Avenue and Osborn Road, around 11 a.m, for a fight involving two male students.

Watch live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Phoenix Union High School District representatives say one student was taken to a hospital with injuries after an "incident occurred in a classroom."

Phoenix police later said two students were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. One of the students has life-threatening injuries while the second student has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say there is no present danger, and all other students and staff are safe.

The school is in active lockdown.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles outside the campus and police tape.

KNXV

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.