Questions mount over what's next for Venezuela after the US captures Maduro

From the streets of Caracas to the hallways of Congress, questions mount over what's next for Venezuela after the capture of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"This has all just happened within the last couple of days, so there are more questions ultimately about how it resolves, probably, than answers at the moment," said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

"Now the crucial question is what comes next for Venezuela, and more importantly, for the United States?" said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

President Trump told NBC News that he will ultimately be in charge of overseeing the country and said "It's going to take a period of time" before Venezuela is stabilized and could hold its next election.

Speaker Johnson was among a small group of lawmakers briefed on the developing situation Monday night.

"We don't expect troops on the ground. We don't expect direct involvement in any other way," Johnson said.

But most Americans fear that might not be the case. 72% of respondents said they're concerned the U.S. will get too involved in Venezuela, according to a new poll.

Meanwhile, what happens to Venezuela's oil is another question.

The president told NBC News U.S. oil companies could be operating in Venezuela in fewer than 18 months, and said U.S. oil companies that invest in the country will get reimbursed.

"We've got a lot of oil to drill, which is going to bring down oil prices even further," President Trump said.

On Tuesday the president announced Venezuela would give the U.S. between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil, which the U.S. would sell.

"I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America. This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" The president wrote on social media.

VENEZUELA'S OIL | Trump details US oil strategy in Venezuela after Maduro’s removal

But one analysis estimates that returning Venezuela's oil production to around 2.5 million barrels per day would cost $80 to 90 billion over six to seven years.

That means any possible impact for American consumers is likely years away.

"There's a lot of promise for Venezuela's future, but it may take years for an increase in production to actually occur. And even then there may not be much meaningful impact to the price of oil and the price you pay at the pump here in the states," said GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan.