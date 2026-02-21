Police seek help finding missing 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers last seen Friday night in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — The Avondale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 3-year-old girl last seen late Friday night.

According to the police, Kehlani Rogers was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on February 20 near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road.

Police describe Kehlani as 3 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build, brown braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Investigators say she is believed to be with a woman known only as “Merena.” The woman is described as a 30-year-old white female, short in stature with a thin build, brown hair in a ponytail and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and purple or pink pants.

Anyone with information about Kehlani’s or “Merena’s” whereabouts is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.