Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Surprise police turn criminal damage investigation over to federal authorities Saturday morning

Officers responded to North Dysart Road and West Sweetwater Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
FBI.jpg
Posted

SURPRISE — A criminal damage incident in Surprise early Saturday morning has been handed over to federal authorities after police determined the damaged property belongs to the federal government.

According to the Surprise Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the area of North Dysart Road and West Sweetwater Avenue for a report of criminal damage.

The Surprise Police Department said that officers learned the affected property is owned by the federal government.

ABC15 has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security for more information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen