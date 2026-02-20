Valley veterans find connection and purpose on mission to restore military aircraft

PHOENIX — In a Phoenix hangar filled with rivets, rotor blades, and stories that never quite fade, Vietnam veteran Karl Renz is rebuilding more than helicopters.

At his shop, battered Hueys from the Vietnam era arrive rusted and grounded and leave restored for museums, fire crews, and service agencies across the country. His latest project was a fully refurbished Vietnam Huey helicopter, which he just delivered and donated to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for display.

He also restored a Huey helicopter that is on display at the John McCain Vietnam Memorial Plaza in Peoria.

While these helicopters get reconstructed, the real transformation happens on the shop floor.

Renz works shoulder to shoulder with fellow veterans — people who once flew and fought in these aircraft — now swapping memories while bringing them back to life.

The work is meticulous. The conversations are honest. And somewhere between tightening bolts and tuning engines, they’ve found something many veterans search for after service: purpose, connection, and a shared mission once again.

If you're interested in joining the team that restores these helicopters, email helikarl@aol.com.