Three injured after crash between Phoenix light rail and vehicle near Central and Highland Ave

PHOENIX — Three people were hurt during a crash involving the Phoenix light rail on Friday afternoon.

Just after noon, Phoenix Fire received an emergency call about a crash between the light rail and a passenger car near Central and Highland Avenues.

When crews got to the scene, they located three people who were injured. Two of them were passengers on the train, while the third was the driver of the car.

They were all taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

It's unclear what caused the crash as the investigation is ongoing.