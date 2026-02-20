Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Three injured after crash between Phoenix light rail and vehicle near Central and Highland Ave

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix light rail crash 2-20-26
Posted

PHOENIX — Three people were hurt during a crash involving the Phoenix light rail on Friday afternoon.

Just after noon, Phoenix Fire received an emergency call about a crash between the light rail and a passenger car near Central and Highland Avenues.

When crews got to the scene, they located three people who were injured. Two of them were passengers on the train, while the third was the driver of the car.

They were all taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police Department officials.

It's unclear what caused the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen