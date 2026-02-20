Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dead, eastbound lanes on I-10 shut down after a semi rollover in Buckeye

Amazon truck rollover
Posted
and last updated

BUCKEYE, AZ — All eastbound lanes are shut down on Interstate 10 near Palo Verde Road in Buckeye after a deadly crash on Friday morning, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened when a driver crossed all lanes of traffic and hit a semi, causing it to roll over, according to DPS.

DPS says the driver of the passenger vehicle died.

ABC15 can see that the semi involved in the crash is an Amazon truck.

All eastbound lanes have been shut down.

Details are limited on what led up to the crash.

