Four children and two adults hospitalized after three-car crash in Phoenix Saturday morning

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says six people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they found three vehicles involved and several people hurt.

In total, eight people were checked out at the scene. Six were transported to a hospital, while two declined to go.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a boy, an adult man and an adult woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three other children, two boys and one girl, were taken in with minor injuries.

The Phoenix Police Department is taking over the investigation.