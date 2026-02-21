Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four children and two adults hospitalized after three-car crash in Phoenix Saturday morning

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
KNXV Emergency lights police lights ambulance .jpeg
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department says six people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they found three vehicles involved and several people hurt.

In total, eight people were checked out at the scene. Six were transported to a hospital, while two declined to go.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a boy, an adult man and an adult woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three other children, two boys and one girl, were taken in with minor injuries.

The Phoenix Police Department is taking over the investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen