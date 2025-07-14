Caregiver sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting woman with dementia

A former caregiver has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault a woman with dementia at a senior living facility.

Ernesto Aguillar Barbosa will also serve probation and be required to register as a sex offender for life following his prison term.

"Mr. Barbosa, based on your pleas it is the judgment of the court you are guilty of count 1 as amended, attempt to commit sexual assault," Judge Suzanne Marwil said during sentencing.

The victim's family was able to address Barbosa directly in court.

"You have acted completely contrary to your professional and moral obligations as a caregiver. You are a sexual predator who preyed on my mother and other vulnerable people," a family member told Barbosa.

ABC15 first broke the story of Barbosa's arrest last year after he was caught abusing a patient at the facility. The abuse only came to light after the victim's family installed a hidden camera in her room, which documented the assault.

This case highlights the ongoing fight for families to legally monitor vulnerable loved ones in care facilities.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

AARP Arizona State Director Dana Marie Kennedy explained the current legal situation regarding cameras in long-term care facilities.

"Right now there is no law that stops them from having a camera, but there is no law that allows them to have a camera," Dana said.

AARP Arizona has been advocating for years for legislation that would require long-term care facilities to allow families to install cameras. While a bill addressing this issue passed the state House this year, it ultimately died in the Senate.

"Families want to be able to monitor their loved ones and they want to make sure they're being well taken care of, and they want to be able to communicate with them as well and communicating with them via camera in their room is one way to be able to do that," Dana said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.