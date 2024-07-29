Two Valley men arrested in unrelated sexual assaults of vulnerable victims

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman at a Phoenix nursing home.

On July 26, Phoenix police were called to Brookdale Desert Ridge nursing home near 40th Street and Union Hills Drive for reports of a sexual assault.

The victim's family told detectives they set up a motion-activated camera in the victim's room and captured a male facility worker sexually assaulting her.

The suspect, identified by police as 57-year-old Ernesto Aguilar Barbosa, was arrested on the scene. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on two counts of sexual assault and kidnapping.

In a second case of crimes against vulnerable victims recently, a 41-year-old group home worker has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teenagers in south Phoenix.

On July 24, Phoenix police were alerted by two teen girls who reported having "sexual intercourse" with a staff member, identified as Richard Collins, at the group home near 51st Avenue and Loop 202 South Mountain.

According to court documents, one of the victims told police Collins would wake her up in the middle of the night and assault her. Another victim reports that Collins paid her $200 to not report him to authorities.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail and is facing eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor.