Boy dies after being hit by a car near 36th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A boy has died after he was hit by a car on Monday evening in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 36th Street and McDowell Road just after 8 p.m. for a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a boy who had been struck by a car.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.

The boy has not yet been identified.

The driver who hit the boy reportedly stayed at the scene.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as police investigate what led up to the crash.