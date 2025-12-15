No Powerball jackpot winner and prize swells to $1.1 billion

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.1 billion after no player won the grand prize in Saturday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The numbers drawn were: 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58 with Powerball 16.

The next drawing is set for Monday night.

The estimated jackpot is set to be the game's sixth-largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 42 consecutive drawings with no wins.

If a player wins on Monday, they will have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1.1 billion or an immediate $503.4 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.