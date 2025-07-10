No arrests in Emily Pike death, new body camera video recounts past runaways

MESA, AZ — New body camera video released by Mesa police recounts three different times Emily Pike ran away from a group home in 2023.

Body camera video from a Mesa police officer takes us inside the home she was living in after she was placed in foster care.

"I worry about the 13-year-old," a worker told police.

Emily was reported missing from the home, operated by Sacred Journey Inc., three times in 2023, and then a fourth time in January 2025. She was found dead weeks later, off the U.S. 60, northeast of Globe.

Mesa police filed the first missing persons report in September 2023 after authorities say she ran away from the home with another teen.

In the body camera video, an officer tells Emily that they are taking her back to her home — she replies, "that's not my home."

"I don't know why I'm in a group home," the teen said, "they're punishing me instead."

ABC15 has reported that Emily was taken from her home on San Carlos Apache tribal land and placed in foster care after two sexual assault reports.

An officer tells her, "So, they removed you to keep you safe."

Emily's responses to police were redacted by Mesa police.

Officers also ask the girls about the group home and why they don't want to return. One officer later brought up their responses to staff within the home.

Ulimately, police, group home management, and Tribal Social Services that day agreed Emily would remain in the home.

"Emily has a no contact, there are to be no phone calls or anything," said the group home staff to the police. "So, I think she's kind of probably sneaking and calling family members."

ABC15 previously obtained body camera video from the second time Emily was reported missing from her group home, just nine days later.

The teen would be reported missing once again on Halloween in 2023.

Body camera video gives insight into who the teen may have been with that night.

"She just took off," said a group home employee to police. "She's with a group of guys, three guys, three guys right now. Got boy crazy and seen them. She took off, went and stole a pair of her shoes, and snuck out through the back door."

The need for communication between agencies was stressed at a recent legislative hearing focusing on Emily's case. Group home staff, at one point in the body cam video, told police they struggle to make contact with Tribal Social Services.

"We never get a hold of tribal counselors, people," said a group home employee. "And finally, I got a hold of somebody. I was surprised."

After Emily's death in February, the Arizona Department of Child Safety told ABC15 they had opened a licensing inquiry into the group home.

Our team reached out to DCS regarding the inquiry. We are still waiting for a response.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the death of Emily Pike. There is a task force working on her case, which includes additional agencies like the FBI, BIA, and the Mesa Police Department.

There have been multiple parties who have donated a reward amount, including the FBI and the San Carlos Apache Tribe.