15-year-old arrested, Gilbert police investigating fight involving teen girls

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a 15-year-old girl has been arrested after officials responded to a fight Saturday night.

Officers were called to a business parking lot near William Field Road and Market Street after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a fight involving a group of teen girls.

Officials say a teen girl was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and curfew violation.

Police say they are working on interviewing witnesses, reviewing evidence and pursing other leads related to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department or submit a tip online.

Gilbert police shared the following statement regarding the incident:

"We want to make it clear: violence will not be tolerated in our community. The Gilbert Police Department is firmly committed to investigating all incidents of teen violence and holding youth responsible for their actions.

It’s essential for parents to remain alert and monitor where their teens are and who they are with at all times, as this awareness is critical for their safety and well-being.

In Gilbert, teens under 16 must be home by 10 PM, and teens between 16 and 18 must be home by midnight.

We cannot confront this issue alone. Preventing youth violence requires shared responsibility and a united effort. We ask all families to help us by reinforcing accountability at home and encouraging safe, respectful behavior among our youth."

The investigation remains ongoing.