Desert Botanical Garden to reopen 'Gertrude’s Restaurant and Patio Café' under Mark Tarbell's leadership

PHOENIX — Gertrude’s Restaurant and Patio Café at the Desert Botanical Garden will reopen under the culinary leadership of celebrity chef Mark Tarbell.

Earlier this year, Hause Restaurant Group ended its partnership with the Desert Botanical Garden, which had led Gertrude’s Restaurant and Patio Café since 2006.

“I’m over the moon about this partnership with Tarbell’s — it’s the right partner at the right time in the Garden’s history,” says Scott Burdick, Garden Board Chair, in a news release sent to ABC15. “With Mark’s vision, creativity, and award-winning team, we are on the pathway to creating a significantly enhanced food and beverage experience for our visitors.”

Here's what guests can expect when it reopens:



“Wine and cocktail programming featuring boutique selections from Tarbell’s award-winning cellar,” according to the garden.

Garden-inspired craft cocktails.

The menu is set to be ‘seasonally evolving, highlighting Arizona-grown ingredients and inspiration,’ such as Crispy Duck Confit Tacos, which will have toasted pumpkin seed salsa and pickled shallots.



“The Garden is a global icon, and Gertrude’s is nestled in its heart,” said Mark Tarbell in a press release. “I’m honored to bring a fresh, elevated culinary experience that reflects the spirit of the Sonoran Desert and the vibrancy of our local community.”

The Desert Botanical Garden announced that the restaurant will reopen this fall, followed shortly by a refreshed Patio Café experience.

