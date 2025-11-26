Arizona Snowbowl offering Thanksgiving feast with a side of fresh snow

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — If you’re looking for a different way to work up an appetite this Thanksgiving, Arizona Snowbowl says conditions on the mountain are the best they’ve seen this early in the season in years.

Last week’s storms dropped another 10 inches of fresh snow across the Flagstaff resort, bringing the season total to nearly five feet. Resort officials say five of the eight lifts are now open, giving families plenty of room to ski, snowboard, and enjoy the early winter weather.

Families with young skiers can also take advantage of Snowbowl’s Power Pass deal. Kids ski free with the pass, which can be signed up for on the resort’s website.

For anyone heading up on Thanksgiving Day, Basecamp, the restaurant at the base of the mountain, is serving a special holiday feast.

Angie Grubb with Arizona Snowbowl tells ABC15 they’ve planned a full traditional Thanksgiving dinner. They are encouraging families to stop by and enjoy the celebration.

“It’ll be your typical Thanksgiving feast, and we just encourage people to come and enjoy us. It’s right across from Snowbowl Road on Highway 180,” Grubb said.

Dinner begins at 3 p.m.

Snowbowl is also offering a deal for new skiers and snowboarders: free lessons on select days with the purchase of a lift ticket. The offer is available for guests 13 and older.

For more information on lift status, holiday dining, Power Pass signups, and free lesson dates, click here.