Phoenix Mercury unveil new branding, logos, and merchandise for their first-ever rebrand

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury has unveiled redesigned logos for the team's first-ever rebrand, honoring its legacy and embracing the future.

Phoenix Mercury Mercury Primary Logo

“The new branding represents the Mercury’s championship legacy, devoted fanbase, and the new era that began with a record-breaking season and memorable Finals run,” said Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer, in a news release sent to ABC15 on Monday. “While our logos have been reimagined, the Mercury’s identity remains the same – our organization’s commitment to the community and the grit and joy of our team will continue to define Mercury basketball.”

Phoenix Mercury Mercury Secondary Logo

Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury Global Logo

New merchandise featuring the updated logos has also been released.

Phoenix Mercury New merchandise for fans.

The Mercury will host a ‘Merc Merch Swap’ now through December 5 at the Team Shop at Mortgage Matchup Center that offers fans an opportunity to trade in

any Mercury, WNBA or WNBA team merchandise for a Mercury T-shirt with the new logo.

"Apparel collected will be donated to Goodwill, a partner of the Phoenix Mercury,” according to the news release.

Fans participating in the merchandise swap will also receive a voucher for 20% off a new Mercury item.

