Michelin Guide inspectors quietly scouting restaurants around the Southwest for 2026 dining report

PHOENIX — Arizona’s dining scene is getting global attention — and that could boost the local economy.

Arizona is already known for its stunning sunsets and outdoor adventures, but there’s another area getting fresh attention right now — the state’s dining scene.

The Michelin Guide has announced it is expanding into the Southwest, and that means anonymous inspectors are already dining at restaurants across Arizona. They are quietly working on a regional guide that will include Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah, with selections expected to be revealed in 2026.

On the surface, this sounds like a story for food lovers. However, as I began to explore the significance of Michelin’s presence, it quickly became clear that this is also an economic story.

In cities around the world where Michelin operates, researchers and industry analysts often point to what’s known as the “Michelin effect.” Independent studies tied to other markets show that restaurants earning Michelin recognition tend to see noticeable increases in business, with revenue gains often estimated in the range of 15 to 25 percent compared to similar restaurants without recognition.

That boost doesn’t stop at the restaurant door.

When Michelin comes to a region, tourism typically follows. Travelers use the guide to choose destinations, extend stays, and plan dining experiences, which leads to more hotel bookings, more reservations, and more local spending. Michelin itself has reported that a large majority of travelers consider its recommendations when deciding where to go and how long to stay.

That kind of activity can translate into job growth as well.

Increased demand often means restaurants hire more staff, hotels bring on additional workers, and local suppliers see more business. Farmers, food distributors, transportation providers, and small businesses connected to hospitality can all benefit when a region’s dining scene draws more visitors.

Arizona doesn’t yet know which restaurants may be recognized, and there’s still no word on when or where the Southwest Michelin ceremony will take place.

What we do know is that inspectors are already here, and the scouting is underway. Stay tuned!